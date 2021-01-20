PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a better way to hold and elevate PVC pipes used in residential roofing applications," said an inventor, from Coconut Creek, Fla.

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a better way to hold and elevate PVC pipes used in residential roofing applications," said an inventor, from Coconut Creek, Fla., "so I invented the LIFT LOCK. My design keeps the pipes off the roof, and it could help to prevent wear and tear on roofing shingles."

The invention provides an effective way to support pipes and conduits just above residential roof level. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional PVC pipe roof supports designed for commercial use. It also prevents damage and interference with drainage, and it can be used on pitched, wood frame roofs. The invention features a simple and versatile design that is easy to install so it is ideal for households.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FLA-3351, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-pvc-pipe-roof-supports-for-residential-use-fla-3351-301211534.html

SOURCE InventHelp