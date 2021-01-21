PITTSBURGH, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a golfer and I wanted to create an accessory to help improve my short game," said an inventor, from Brampton, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the C.

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a golfer and I wanted to create an accessory to help improve my short game," said an inventor, from Brampton, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the C. G.'S PUTTERS DREAMS. My design could help golfers develop more accurate putts and it enables them to practice anywhere."

The patent-granted invention provides a practical putting aid for golfers. In doing so, it enables a golfer to practice putting skills in a variety of locations. As a result, it increases accuracy and it could enhance a golfer's confidence and performance. The invention features a portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for golfers. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-TOR-9775, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-putting-aid-for-golfers-tor-9775-301209876.html

SOURCE InventHelp