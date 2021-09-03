PITTSBURGH, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "After reading the book 'The Five-Second Rule,' I found that I was procrastinating from using the tool that prevents procrastination, so I invented a tool to prevent that," said an inventor from Marlborough, Mass.

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "After reading the book 'The Five-Second Rule,' I found that I was procrastinating from using the tool that prevents procrastination, so I invented a tool to prevent that," said an inventor from Marlborough, Mass. "It makes sure you get out of bed and that you are in the mood to do something after like after a rocket launch."

The patent-pending Psylaunch Alarm Clock for Energetic Awakening ensures that the user gets out of bed by requiring a sequence of physical actions to deactivate alarm. In doing so, it eliminates procrastination. As a result, it helps to get the user's morning off to a great start. The affordably priced invention features a lightweight and effective design that is convenient and easy to operate. Additionally, it ensures that the starter sequence is completed at the time desired.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BMA-5682, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-psylaunch-alarm-clock-for-energetic-awakening-bma-5682-301364202.html

SOURCE InventHelp