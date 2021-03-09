PITTSBURGH, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I own a beach home and wanted to create a way to prevent the salt air and moisture from damaging my outdoor furniture, bikes and other items during the off season," said an inventor, from Sacramento, Calif.

PITTSBURGH, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I own a beach home and wanted to create a way to prevent the salt air and moisture from damaging my outdoor furniture, bikes and other items during the off season," said an inventor, from Sacramento, Calif., "so I invented the DRY-BAG. My design could help to prevent damage and the premature replacement of outdoor items."

The invention provides an effective way to protect outdoor items while stored seasonally. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional tarps and covers. As a result, it helps to prevent damage associated with moisture and weather elements and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a durable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SOG-469, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-protective-storage-accessory-for-outdoor-items-sog-469-301241470.html

SOURCE InventHelp