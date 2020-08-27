InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Screen For Bedmates (LAX-1187)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a barrier to protect you against germs when your bedmate is sick," said an inventor, from Canyon Country, Calif.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a barrier to protect you against germs when your bedmate is sick," said an inventor, from Canyon Country, Calif., "so I invented the ARMOR SHIELD SCREEN."

The patent-pending invention reduces the spread of airborne germs between two bedmates. In doing so, it helps to prevent one bedmate from coughing or sneezing on the other. As a result, it could enhance sanitary conditions and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design prevents your sick bedmate from directly breathing germs on you while sleeping."

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LAX-1187, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

