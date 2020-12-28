InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Peep (LVT-313)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I live in a condo where outside alterations are prohibited as well as fined," said an inventor from Las Vegas, Nev.

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I live in a condo where outside alterations are prohibited as well as fined," said an inventor from Las Vegas, Nev. "This inspired me to develop a security camera that would mount on the peep hole to avoid alterations and violations."

He developed the patent-pending INSIDE INFO to provide users with an improved level of safety and protection as it permits individuals to see outside the door from virtually anywhere. This simple and easy to install invention would have an unobtrusive design to prevent fines due to residence regulations. Additionally, it would be adaptable for use on most typical exterior doors.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LVT-313, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

