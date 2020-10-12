InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory For Use When Changing A Tire (BGF-2439)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an accessory to provide added protection and safety while changing a flat tire," said an inventor, from Waterford, Mich.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an accessory to provide added protection and safety while changing a flat tire," said an inventor, from Waterford, Mich., "so I invented the D R TIRE SAFETY KIT. My design prevents the user from getting wet from the rain or hot from the sun."

The invention protects an individual against the rain or sun while changing a flat tire. It also ensures that approaching drivers can see the individual. As a result, it increases visibility and safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and professional drivers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Bingham Farms sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BGF-2439, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

