InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory For Spiked Cleats (WDH-2623)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and convenient way for athletes to walk in their cleats," said an inventor, from Laurel, Md., "so I invented the SPIKE SLIDERS. My design enhances safety and could help to prevent slips, falls and damage while wearing cleats on concrete, bleachers and various surfaces."

The patent-pending invention enables an individual to walk on various surfaces while wearing spiked cleats. In doing so, it eliminates the need to change or remove spiked shoes. As a result, it provides added protection and safety and it could help to extend the life of the spiked shoes. The invention features a practical design that is easy to apply and remove so it is ideal for individuals who engage in track and field sports requiring spiked cleats. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-WDH-2623, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp