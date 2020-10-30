InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory For Seat Belts (AAT-4506)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a school bus driver and one day a dirty seat belt stained my white shirt," said an inventor, from Covington, Ga. "I thought there should be a way to prevent this from happening, so I invented the SEAT BELT PROTECTOR. My design protects clothing against embarrassing marks caused by grimy seat belts."

The invention prevents dirt and grime on a diagonal seat belt from transferring onto the user's clothing. It also helps to protect a new seat belt and keep it clean. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind and it could enhance the appearance of a vehicle. The invention features a simple and user-friendly design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and professional drivers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

