InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory For Oxygen Lines (PIT-1163)

PITTSBURGH, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a protective accessory to increase the visibility of an oxygen line," said an inventor, from Marianna, Pa., "so I invented the AIR HOSE PROTECTOR. My design helps to prevent people from tripping over and damaging an oxygen line."

The invention provides a more effective way to see and protect a length of tubing or a hose on an oxygen or CPAP machine. In doing so, it reduces tripping hazards. As a result, it enhances safety and it could help to prevent the line from becoming kinked or damaged. The invention features a simple design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for hospitals and individuals who utilize supplemental oxygen and CPAP machines. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-PIT-1163, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

