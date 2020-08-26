InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory For Moving Vans (TPA-2755)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I've moved a lot and I've helped a lot of people move and I thought there could be a better way to protect furniture and belongings while transporting them in a van or truck," said an inventor, from St...

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I've moved a lot and I've helped a lot of people move and I thought there could be a better way to protect furniture and belongings while transporting them in a van or truck," said an inventor, from St Petersburg, Fla., "so I invented MOVER'S PANEL PADS."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to protect furniture and other items within a moving van. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional padding that can slip and fall. As a result, it could help to prevent damage and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a practical and durable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for professional movers, delivery services and trucking companies. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design optimizes padding and protection in the back of a moving van."

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-TPA-2755, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

