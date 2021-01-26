InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory For Massage Table Pillows (CCT-4514)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I enjoy getting massages but I thought there could be a way to prevent my face from coming into contact with dirt, germs or bacteria that may be on the massage table pillow," said an inventor, from Mt.

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I enjoy getting massages but I thought there could be a way to prevent my face from coming into contact with dirt, germs or bacteria that may be on the massage table pillow," said an inventor, from Mt. Vernon, Ohio, "so I invented the MASSAGE SAFE. My design provides added protection and it can be easily stored and transported in a pocket or purse."

The invention provides a protective barrier between a client's face and possible germs on a massage table pillow. In doing so, it increases sanitary conditions. As a result, it provides added comfort and peace of mind. The invention features a portable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for individuals who frequent massage parlors and spas. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CCT-4514, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

