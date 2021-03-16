InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory For Hot Kitchen Handles (MTN-3587)

PITTSBURGH, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I got a new oven and microwave and the stainless steel handles would become very hot while cooking," said an inventor, from Harrison, N.

PITTSBURGH, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I got a new oven and microwave and the stainless steel handles would become very hot while cooking," said an inventor, from Harrison, N.Y. "I needed a safe way to utilize them without burning my hands, so I invented the MICRO-MITTY. My design offers an improved alternative to using traditional oven mitts and potholders."

The invention provides a protective barrier between the hands and handles that may be hot. In doing so, it helps to prevent painful burns. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a versatile and portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households, commercial kitchens and any business with hot surfaces/handles. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-MTN-3587, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

