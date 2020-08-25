InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory For Eyelash Extensions (PND-5065)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple barrier to prevent makeup residue from transferring onto eyelash extensions while applying makeup," said an inventor, from Yeadon, Pa.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple barrier to prevent makeup residue from transferring onto eyelash extensions while applying makeup," said an inventor, from Yeadon, Pa., "so I invented LEXIE LASH COVERS."

The invention provides an effective way to protect eyelash extensions from makeup residue. In doing so, it eliminates the hassle of reapplying lashes after every makeup application. As a result, it saves time and effort and it ensures that eyelash extensions remain attractive and free from clumps and buildup. The invention features a lightweight and practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who wear eyelash extensions. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design protects the lashes against eye shadow, powder, foundation and other makeup residue."

