PITTSBURGH, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was tired of damaging my eyelashes while sleeping," said an inventor, from Las Vegas, Nev.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was tired of damaging my eyelashes while sleeping," said an inventor, from Las Vegas, Nev. "I thought there could be a way to protect them throughout the night, so I invented the NITE NITE LASHES COVERUP."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to maintain eyelash extensions while sleeping. In doing so, it prevents lashes from becoming smashed or twisted. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind and it may also be used while cleaning or showering. The invention features a comfortable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who wear artificial eyelashes or eyelash extensions. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables you to preserve the appearance and shape of eyelash extensions while sleeping, without losing naturally grown eyelashes."

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LVT-308, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-protective-accessory-for-artificial-eyelashes-lvt-308-301120296.html

SOURCE InventHelp