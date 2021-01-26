PITTSBURGH, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I grew tired of seeing people have things stolen off porches. I felt bad, and wanted to create a way to keep packages safe from thieves," said an inventor from Bellingham, Wash. "So, I created the PORCH PIRATE BUSTER."

The invention fulfills the need for a secure lock box for residential or small business delivery protection. It is easy to use and install. This could provide peace of mind, and most importantly, prevents theft. The device provides a safe place to keep packages dry and in tact. Additionally, it could save a user money.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CTK-1018, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-presents-a-theft-prevention-device-ctk-1018-301210082.html

SOURCE InventHelp