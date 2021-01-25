InventHelp Inventor Develops Presents A Safety System For Work Vehicles (HUN-665)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was a victim of this type of accident. I still have not physically returned to normal because of it," said an inventor from Channelview, Texas. "So, I invented the LIFE SAVER."

This invention detects when a work vehicle is accidentally lifted off the ground. It immediately alerts the crane operator to stop lifting the container/truck. This could help to reduce the risk of dangerous accidents, potential lawsuits and the associated cost for companies. Additionally, it is designed to enhance the safety of the vehicle operator and it could protect the vehicle against damages.

