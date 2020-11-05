InventHelp Inventor Develops Power Failure Backup Lamp For Households (JMC-2265)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and attractive accessory to illuminate an area if the electricity goes out," said an inventor, from Poplar Bluff, Mo.

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and attractive accessory to illuminate an area if the electricity goes out," said an inventor, from Poplar Bluff, Mo., "so I invented the POWER OUT LAMP. My design doesn't require a flame like candles and camping lanterns."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to illuminate a residential space in the event of a power failure. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional flashlights, candles, oil lamps, etc. As a result, it increases visibility and it enhances safety and convenience. The invention features an aesthetic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-JMC-2265, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

