PITTSBURGH, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to relocate a storage shed on your lawn or to another location when needed," said an inventor, from Milton, Wash.

PITTSBURGH, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to relocate a storage shed on your lawn or to another location when needed," said an inventor, from Milton, Wash., "so I invented the PORT-A-SHED. My design eliminates the need to leave your shed behind if you move."

The invention provides a portable storage shed for protecting tools, equipment and other items. In doing so, it offers an alternative to other storage methods. As a result, it increases efficiency, convenience and safety and it can be easily moved to a new location when needed. The invention features a lightweight and durable design that is easy to assemble and use so it is ideal for households, renters, home improvement specialists, do-it-yourselfers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FED-2282, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-portable-storage-shed-fed-2282-301262117.html

SOURCE InventHelp