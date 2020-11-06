PITTSBURGH, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "People are often sleeping or not close enough to hear the alerts generated by standard smoke alarms and carbon dioxide detectors," said an inventor from Cleveland, Ohio.

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "People are often sleeping or not close enough to hear the alerts generated by standard smoke alarms and carbon dioxide detectors," said an inventor from Cleveland, Ohio. "Concerned about this, I wanted to find a better location for them so they could actually save more lives."

He developed EMERGENCY ALERT APP & PHONE to improve awareness of danger from fire and carbon monoxide in the home. As such, it enables users to summon emergency assistance quickly, which saves lives and prevents injuries and property damage. Thus, it facilitates safer conditions in the home and saves time, effort and expense. As a result, it affords peace of mind for users. In addition, it is portable, convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The original design was submitted to the Cleveland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FGC-160, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-portable-smoke-alarms-and-carbon-monoxide-detectors-fgc-160-301165699.html

SOURCE InventHelp