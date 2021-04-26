InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Bidet (SOG-540)

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "While bathroom tissue ads promise that their products are designed to guarantee cleanliness, those tissues don't always do a good job," said an inventor from Vallejo, Calif.

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "While bathroom tissue ads promise that their products are designed to guarantee cleanliness, those tissues don't always do a good job," said an inventor from Vallejo, Calif. "This concept provides an extra measure of personal hygiene after using the bathroom."

He developed POOR MAN'S BIDET to provide ultimate personal cleanliness after toilet use. As such it facilitates more sanitary conditions. Thus, it affords peace of mind for those who are fastidious about personal hygiene. Furthermore, it is easy to install and use. Durable for years of effective use, it is also convenient, practical and affordably priced. Other appealing features include its light weight, compact size and novel design.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SOG-540, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

