InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Bar For Bartenders And Event Planners (CNC-589)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a bartender, I serve at weddings, graduations and corporate events where I often do not have the space I need to properly take care of guests," said in inventor from Winston-Salem, N.C. "I wanted to be prepared to offer top-quality service regardless of limited quarters."

She developed FOLD N' SERVE to provide adequate facilities for bar service when a permanent bar is unavailable. As such, it saves time and effort, which improves efficiency and productivity for bartenders. At the same time, it affords space for guests to stand at the bar and enhances guest service and satisfaction. It is also easy to transport, set up and use. In addition, users will appreciate how attractive, convenient and effective it is.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently patent-pending and is available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CNC-589, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

