InventHelp Inventor Develops Plant Cultivation System For Households (STU-2416)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a system that enables you to garden and grow plants within your home during any season," said an inventor, from S. Jordan, Utah, "so I invented the IN-HOME GARDNER. My design offers a convenient alternative to following traditional growing seasons and it could help you successfully cultivate plants."

The invention provides an effective way to cultivate houseplants, spices, fruits or vegetables. In doing so, it helps facilitate plant growth and food production. As a result, it could increase crop yields and it could promote year-round growing. The invention features a simple and user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households.

The original design was submitted to the Salt Lake City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-STU-2416, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

