InventHelp Inventor Develops Phone/Vaporizing Accessory For Added Convenience (IPL-810)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to carry and keep your phone and your vaping device together," said an inventor, from Greenwood, Ind., "so I invented the patent pending VAPE/CASE FOR CELL PHONE. My design could help to prevent either item from being misplaced."

The invention provides a convenient accessory for vaporizing nicotine or other substances. In doing so, it ensures that your phone and electronic cigarette device are readily available. As a result, it increases organization and it could save space. The invention features a versatile and compact design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for users of electronic cigarettes and vaporizers Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-IPL-810, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

