InventHelp Inventor Develops Phone/Tablet Holder For Strollers (STU-2414)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- My child was watching a tablet while riding in the stroller. I came up with this idea after the tablet fell on the ground and broke," said an inventor, from Sandy, Utah. "I wanted to create a secure, hands-free design that can be used with a tablet or smartphone while sitting in a stroller, car seat, grocery cart or highchair, so I invented the STROLLER BUDDY."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way for a young child to watch a phone while in a stroller or car seat. In doing so, it prevents the phone from being dropped, lost or damaged. As a result, it enhances entertainment and convenience and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for parents with young children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Salt Lake City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-STU-2414, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-phonetablet-holder-for-strollers-stu-2414-301209862.html

SOURCE InventHelp