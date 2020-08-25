InventHelp Inventor Develops Phone Accessory To Enhance Safety And Visibility (PIT-1092)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more convenient way to protect against attackers," said an inventor, from Huntingdon, Pa.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more convenient way to protect against attackers," said an inventor, from Huntingdon, Pa., "so I invented the SAFETY CASE."

The invention provides an improved phone accessory to enhance safety and visibility. In doing so, it ensures that pepper spray can be quickly accessed if needed. As a result, it could help to prevent attacks or assaults and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a unique design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for cell phone owners and the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the need to waste time digging within a purse or pocket to locate pepper spray."

