InventHelp Inventor Develops Pet Product For Vehicle Protection (PIT-1162)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "My dog likes to hang out my back truck window," said an inventor, from Pittsburgh, Pa. "I thought there should be a way for her to do this without scratching my truck, so I invented PUPPY PAWS. My design ensures that the vehicle's painted surface is protected."

The invention enables a pet to hang out of a vehicle window without damaging the vehicle surface. In doing so, it prevents the pet from scratching the area under a vehicle's window. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind and it eliminates expensive repair costs. The invention features a durable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for pet owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

