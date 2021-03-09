InventHelp Inventor Develops Pet Feeding System For Busy Pet Owners (SVH-229)

PITTSBURGH, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I love animals and I wanted to create a way for busy pet owners to feed, communicate, and interact with their pets while working, traveling or away from home," said an inventor, from Tybee Island, Ga.

PITTSBURGH, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I love animals and I wanted to create a way for busy pet owners to feed, communicate, and interact with their pets while working, traveling or away from home," said an inventor, from Tybee Island, Ga., "so I invented the K B FEEDER SYSTEM. My design enables a pet owner to easily control their pet feedings from anywhere."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved pet feeding system for pet owners. In doing so, it ensures that the proper amount of dry food is distributed when needed. It also enables the pet owner to monitor pets and their eating habits when away from home and it could save time and effort. The invention features an effective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners, animal shelters and boarding facilities. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Savannah sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SVH-229, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

