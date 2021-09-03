InventHelp Inventor Develops Parking Light (CCP-1660)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "While driving for Uber in downtown Chicago I saw a motorist lose his parking spot because the vehicle behind him thought he was making a turn, not parking," said an inventor from Skokie, Ill.

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "While driving for Uber in downtown Chicago I saw a motorist lose his parking spot because the vehicle behind him thought he was making a turn, not parking," said an inventor from Skokie, Ill. "This inspired me to develop a means to alert other drivers when parallel parking."

He developed the VEHICLE STATUS INDICATOR to provide enhanced safety by alerting a following motorist when parallel parking. This easy to use invention could help to reduce stress and anxiety for motorists when parking. Additionally, it may prevent accidents and possibly road rage.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CCP-1660, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

