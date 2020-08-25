InventHelp Inventor Develops Outdoor Holiday Decoration For Day Or Night (BMA-5565)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We decorate our yard for Christmas every year and I thought there should be a fun way to enjoy the decorations during the day and night," said an inventor, from Londonderry, N.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We decorate our yard for Christmas every year and I thought there should be a fun way to enjoy the decorations during the day and night," said an inventor, from Londonderry, N.H., "so I invented CHRISTMAS GRUMP."

The patent-pending invention provides a festive outdoor holiday decoration for day or night. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional outdoor decorations. As a result, it enables a household to display their holiday spirit and it could spark attention. The invention features a decorative and durable design that is easy to set up and use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a great holiday addition to any outdoor lawn year after year."

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BMA-5565, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

