InventHelp Inventor Develops Orthodontic Treatment Device For Malocclusions (KSC-1511)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "As an orthodontist with +40 years of experience I wanted to create an improved treatment device for the correction of malocclusions of the teeth in noncompliant patients," said the inventor, from Sedalia, Mo., "so I invented the POSTERIOR ORTHODONTIC BITE SLIDE. My design will reorient the teeth and jaw from an incorrect relationship to a proper relationship without relying on patient compliance."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way for an orthodontist to treat malocclusions in patients. In doing so, it may enhance comfort and it may reduce the time required for the orthodontic correction. It also would not interfere with the individual's appearance. The invention features a discreet design that is easy to place so it is ideal for orthodontists and dental offices that offer limited orthodontic treatment. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Kansas City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-KSC-1511, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

