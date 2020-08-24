InventHelp Inventor Develops Ornate Centerpiece For Tables (ALL-1987)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new type of centerpiece to mesmerize guests and heighten conversations," said an inventor, from Forsyth, Ga.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new type of centerpiece to mesmerize guests and heighten conversations," said an inventor, from Forsyth, Ga., "so I invented the BALLROOM SHOE."

The invention provides an ornate centerpiece to enliven a table. In doing so, it offers a unique alternative to traditional centerpieces and decorations. It also could provide a special gift option for birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, Valentine's Day, Mother's Day and other occasions. The invention features an eye-catching design that is easy to display so it is ideal for households and banquet halls. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My beautiful, God-given design could provide added ambiance and a luxurious appearance."

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ALL-1987, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

