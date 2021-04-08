PITTSBURGH, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Today's parents are more concerned than ever about what they feed their infant and toddler children," said an inventor, from Mission Viejo, Calif.

PITTSBURGH, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Today's parents are more concerned than ever about what they feed their infant and toddler children," said an inventor, from Mission Viejo, Calif. "Higher quality baby food options are something parents have come to expect. I was alarmed and frustrated when I read the main ingredients found in available formulas were soybean, safflower and palm oils. I knew there could be a healthier option, so I invented KYKO'S BABY ORGANICS FORMULATION for my own young daughter and baby son. My formula will appeal to the new and next generations to come."

The invention provides a new organic formula option for babies. In doing so, it offers a healthy alternative to traditional formulas. As a result, it provides added health benefits for babies and peace of mind for parents. The invention features an organic design that is easy to digest so it is ideal for parents with infants. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-OCM-1448, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-organic-formula-option-for-babies-ocm-1448-301261478.html

SOURCE InventHelp