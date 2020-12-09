InventHelp Inventor Develops Optical Product To Secure Glasses (CTK-7048)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I noticed people always having to readjust their eyeglasses and I thought there could be a way to keep them in place," said an inventor from Oklahoma City, Okla.

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I noticed people always having to readjust their eyeglasses and I thought there could be a way to keep them in place," said an inventor from Oklahoma City, Okla., "so I invented the EYE GLASS COMFORT STRIP. My design offers a more comfortable fit for glasses and it prevents them from sliding when looking down."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to secure eyeglasses in place. In doing so, it prevents glasses from slipping, sliding and falling from the face. As a result, it increases comfort and convenience and it eliminates the need to continually push glasses into place. The invention features a simple design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for individuals who wear glasses, sunglasses, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CTK-7048, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

