InventHelp Inventor Develops Odor Control System For Bathrooms (FRO-804)

PITTSBURGH, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in an office and I thought there could be a better way to freshen the air in the bathroom," said an inventor, from Lemoore, Calif., "so I invented FRESH SEAT. My design helps to eliminate foul and embarrassing odor."

The patent-pending invention provides a new odor control system for a bathroom, which would be motion operated. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to using fragrance sprays, fans, etc. As a result, it enhances comfort and it could make the bathroom environment more pleasant. The invention features an effective design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Fresno sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FRO-804, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

