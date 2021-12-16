InventHelp Inventor Develops No Touch Trap (FED-2314)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "When I have disposed of rodent traps I often touch part of the trapped animal," said an inventor from Snohomish, Wash.

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "When I have disposed of rodent traps I often touch part of the trapped animal," said an inventor from Snohomish, Wash. "This inspired me to develop a better trap that could ensure easy cleanup."

He developed the patent-pending RODENT TRAP that features a simple, portable and practical design which may be used indoors as well as outside. This easy and effective invention would eliminate having to touch trapped, dead rodents during use or disposal. This may reduce the spread of germs and disease. Additionally, it may eliminate the need to use harsh chemicals for rodent control.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FED-2314, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

