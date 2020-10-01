InventHelp Inventor Develops New Tool For Filling Hard-to-reach Bird Feeders (CTK-2300)

KEENE, NH, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jo-Ann Bonczar introduces "Bonczar Bird Feeder Filler", a tool to fill tall bird feeders without the need for a ladder.

The patent-pending invention fulfills the need to keep high-mounted or hanging bird feeders filled while safely standing on the ground. The device can also be used to water hanging plants. No more wobbly, unsafe ladders!

Simple, yet durable construction would keep manufacturing costs to a minimum. A functioning prototype has been produced.

The inventor is seeking a company to license and manufacture the invention. Please go to www.birdfeederfill.com for more details including an animated video of the invention in use as well as survey results and feedback from a test group of 100 consumers!

