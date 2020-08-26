InventHelp Inventor Develops New Target/Toss Game For All Ages (HKT-153)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fun and physical game for everyone to enjoy," said an inventor, from Haledon, N.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fun and physical game for everyone to enjoy," said an inventor, from Haledon, N.J., "so I invented TARGET BALL."

The patent-pending invention provides a fun and exciting target/toss-style game for all ages. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional games and activities. As a result, it could spark friendly competition, social interaction and physical activity and it could provide added enjoyment at picnics and other outdoor gatherings. The invention features a portable design that is easy to set up and play so it is ideal for adults and children. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design promotes physical activity by reducing the amount of time spent sitting inside playing video games."

The original design was submitted to the Hackettstown sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-HKT-153, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

