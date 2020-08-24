InventHelp Inventor Develops New Sun Block To Stay Cool While Protecting The Skin (NJD-2184)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was working in hot, sunny conditions and thought there should be a way to stay cool while preventing sunburn," said an inventor, from Sea Bright, N.

The patent-pending invention offers a unique alternative to traditional sun block and sun tan lotion. In doing so, it protects the skin against harmful UV rays and it helps the user stay cool and comfortable in the sun and hot temperatures. As a result, it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a multi-functional design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enhances safety when working or playing in the heat and sun."

