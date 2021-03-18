InventHelp Inventor Develops New Riding Toy For Children (VIG-436)

PITTSBURGH, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new riding toy for children to encourage outdoor play," said an inventor, from Kill Devil Hills, N.

PITTSBURGH, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new riding toy for children to encourage outdoor play," said an inventor, from Kill Devil Hills, N.C., "so I invented the Z MOWER. My design enables children to play alongside their parents when doing yard work."

The invention provides a fun and exciting ride-on toy for children. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional ride-on toys. As a result, it enables children to play and mimic real-world activities and it could enhance coordination. The invention features a unique design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for children ages 3 to 5.

The original design was submitted to the Virginia Beach sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-VIG-436, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

