PITTSBURGH, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way for a drummer to play closed hi-hat on a primary hi-hat stand while playing two double bass drums, a double pedal or an auxiliary pedal and drum with the hi-hat foot," said an inventor,...

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way for a drummer to play closed hi-hat on a primary hi-hat stand while playing two double bass drums, a double pedal or an auxiliary pedal and drum with the hi-hat foot," said an inventor, from Norman, Okla., "so I invented the REVERSE HI-HAT STAND. My design eliminates the need to use drop clutches and remote hi-hat attachments in order to play closed hats while playing double bass."

The patent-pending invention provides a unique and innovative hi-hat stand for drummers. In doing so, it eliminates the need to keep constant pressure on the pedal. As a result, it enables a drummer to use both feet to play two bass drums or a double bass pedal with his hi-hat cymbals closed. The invention features an effective and space-saving design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for drummers.

The original design was submitted to the Ottawa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-OTW-366, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-new-hi-hat-stand-for-drummers-otw-366-301196637.html

SOURCE InventHelp