InventHelp Inventor Develops New Food & Drink Tray For Sporting Events (NPL-348)

PITTSBURGH, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I love going to sporting games but I needed a better way to hold my food and drinks while cheering for my team," said an inventor, from Fort Myers, Fla., "so I invented the STADIE-ABLE. My design ensures that your food and drinks are secure while standing or sitting at the game."

The invention provides an effective way to secure beverages and snacks at a sporting event. In doing so, it eliminates the need to balance food/drinks or place them on the ground. As a result, it helps to prevent spills and waste and it could make a sporting event more enjoyable. The invention features a portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for sports fans. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Naples sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NPL-348, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

