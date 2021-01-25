InventHelp Inventor Develops New Electric Skillet For Household & Commercial Kitchens (IPL-668)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was tired of having to replace my electric skillet every couple years because the coating was scratched," said an inventor, from Sharpsville, Ind.

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was tired of having to replace my electric skillet every couple years because the coating was scratched," said an inventor, from Sharpsville, Ind. "I thought there could be a better skillet design, so I invented THE PEACE MAKER. My design helps to reduce everyday wear and tear on electric skillets."

The invention provides an improved electric skillet for the kitchen. In doing so, it prevents scratches and food from sticking on the non-stick coating. It also saves time and effort and it prevents leakage during transit. The invention features a versatile and durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial kitchens. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-IPL-668, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

