InventHelp Inventor Develops New Design For Mechanical Pencils (CNC-592)

PITTSBURGH, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I prefer using mechanical pencils for writing and drawing. I also thought there should be a way to color fine details too," said an inventor, from Charlotte, N.C. "So, I combined the functionality of traditional lead pencils with the cool bright colors of colored pencils. My design is simple and easy to use for kids, adults, visionaries and broad-minded dreamers. It also provides a cool, new outlook on lead pencils."

CRAZY LEAD provides a new design for mechanical pencils. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional colored pencils, crayons and art supplies. As a result, it could enhance fun, creativity and precision and it would be used for coloring, labeling, etc. The invention features a simple and user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for children and adults who utilize mechanical pencils. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CNC-592, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

