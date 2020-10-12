InventHelp Inventor Develops New Design For A Condenser Unit Service Valve Wrench (NWO-411)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in the heating and air conditioning industry and I wanted to create an improved tool for opening and closing valves when working on AC condensers," said an inventor, from Kentwood, La.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in the heating and air conditioning industry and I wanted to create an improved tool for opening and closing valves when working on AC condensers," said an inventor, from Kentwood, La., "so I invented the MITY RAM. My design is fast and convenient and it eliminates the struggle associated with using a hand ratchet."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a condenser unit service valve wrench. The tool can be easily employed during pump down operations. As a result, it increases efficiency and it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for plumbing, heating and air conditioning contractors. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the New Orleans sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NWO-411, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

