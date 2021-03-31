InventHelp Inventor Develops New Board Game To Enhance Fun And Strategic Thinking (CTK-6001)

PITTSBURGH, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I love strategy games and I wanted to create a new one to enjoy with family and friends," said an inventor, from Reeds Springs, Mo.

PITTSBURGH, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I love strategy games and I wanted to create a new one to enjoy with family and friends," said an inventor, from Reeds Springs, Mo., "so I invented the CHASE. My design could promote critical/strategic-thinking and problem-solving skills and it could provide added fun."

The invention provides a fun game of strategy and chance. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional board games. As a result, it could spark friendly competition and it could provide added entertainment. The invention features a unique design that is easy to set up and play so it is ideal for ages 10 and older. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CTK-6001, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

