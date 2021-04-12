PITTSBURGH, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was watching archery and thought there could be a better way to grasp, draw and nock an arrow," said an inventor, from Colorado Springs, Colo.

PITTSBURGH, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was watching archery and thought there could be a better way to grasp, draw and nock an arrow," said an inventor, from Colorado Springs, Colo., "so I invented the ORION'S NOCK. My design saves time when preparing a shot and it could increase accuracy."

The patent-pending invention provides an easier way for an archer to grip and pull an arrow. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to conventional arrows. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could enhance performance. The invention features an innovative design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for hunters and archers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DNV-172, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-new-arrow-for-hunters-and-archers-dnv-172-301262046.html

SOURCE InventHelp