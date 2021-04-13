InventHelp Inventor Develops New & Challenging Way To Play Chess (CBA-3953)

PITTSBURGH, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a visually exciting and dramatic way to play chess," said an inventor, from Charleston, S.C.," so I invented the STEP INTO CHESS. My design provides an engaging game option and it could reduce the screen time associated with playing video games."

The patent-pending invention provides an additional degree of challenge to the game of chess. It also offers an eye-catching alternative to conventional chess boards. As a result, it enhances fun and entertainment and it could spark friendly competition and social interaction. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use, store and transport so it is ideal for adults and children who enjoy playing chess. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CBA-3953, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp