InventHelp Inventor Develops New Accessory For Home Manicures & Pedicures (SKC-655)

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more comfortable way to give yourself a manicure or pedicure," said an inventor, from Sherwood, Ark., "so I invented the MANICURE AND PEDICURE PEDESTALS. My design ensures that all of the necessary tools are easily accessible, and it reduces physical strain."

The invention provides an easier way to perform manicures and pedicures at home. In doing so, it eliminates the need for excessive bending and straining. As a result, it enhances comfort and visibility and it offers an alternative to going to a salon. The invention features an adjustable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for men and women. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SKC-655, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

