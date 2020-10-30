InventHelp Inventor Develops New Accessory For Drawing & Writing (NPL-331)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new and fun way of writing or drawing," said an inventor from Naples, Fla.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new and fun way of writing or drawing," said an inventor from Naples, Fla. "So, I invented the LASER DOODLE."

The invention fulfills the need for an improved means to highlight important items or draw that would be nonpermanent. It would be fun and easy to use. This kit could be useful to teachers, children of any age, or members of the labor force. It is producible in a vast array of colors, and features a practical and efficient design. Additionally, the inventor's prototype is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Naples sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NPL-331, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

